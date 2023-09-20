Let's give Bawumia a massive percentage win in November to put fear in NDC - Former regional coordinator for Alan urges NPP delegates

Joseph Dahah

Immediate past Campaign Coordinator for Alan Kyerematen in the Ahafo Region Joseph Dahah, has called on delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote massively for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and give him a landslide victory in November to become the party's flagbearer.

Joseph Dahah, who has declared his support to Vice President Bawumia, following the withdrawal of Alan Kyerematen from the flagbearership race, said it is important for delegates to give the Vice President a resounding victory in November to send a strong signal.



"In the interest of our party, let us all come together and join the winning team and support of Vice President so that he can win massively in November to put fear in the NDC and finish them off in 2024," said Joseph Dahah.



DECLARATION OF SUPPORT



Joseph Dahah appeared at Vice President Bawumia’s interaction with delegates in the Ahafo Region and declared support for the Vice President.

He explained that following the outcome of the Super Delegates Conference and the withdrawal of Alan, it is quiet obvious the NPP party is strongly behind Dr. Bawunia so he also has to join the "winning team" in the interest of party.



As we say, unity is strength so I'm appealing for all of us to unite to be able to make this history.



Yes I was in charge of Alan's Campaign in the Brong Ahafo Region but since he has announced his withdrawal from the race, any responsible party member who loves the NPP would think about the unity of the party.



In doing so, one has to look at the direction of the party and follow suit. If you look at the results of the recent Super Delegates election, everything points to the fact that the party really wants our brother Vice President Bawumia.