Let’s ‘green Ghana’ – Lands Minister appeals to Ghanaians

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has appealed to Ghanaians to embrace the government’s ‘Green Ghana’ project.

Government, under the project is seeking to plant at least five million economic trees a day from Friday 11, June 2021, when President Akufo-Addo will perform the official planting ceremony.



“Since taking office as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, I have, in accordance with the vision of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, initiated a project dubbed THE GREEN GHANA PROJECT.



“This project will see to the initial planting of five million (5,000,000) economic trees in a day, across our country. This historic tree planting day, the first of its kind in our country, is scheduled to take place on Friday 11th June, this year,” he said.



Samuel A. Jinapor made the statement during the inauguration of the planning committee for the project.

He tasked the committee members to remain committed to the project and work together to ensure that Ghana’s eroding vegetation cover is restored.



He also urged Ghanaians to contribute to the success of the project by planting trees at their homes, farms and other locations.



He said that after the President and some key public figures have planted their tree ‘Ghanaians will be called upon to plant trees wherever they find themselves on this day”.



He added that: “let’s Green Ghana to make Ghana Wealthy. Let’s Green Ghana to make Ghana Healthy. Let’s Green Ghana to make Ghana Sustainable and Viable. We have a collective responsibility to leave future generations and their communities with richer, better, more valuable forest and wildlife endowments than we inherited.”