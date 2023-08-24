Let's have a fix date for District Level Elections - PPP to EC

EC Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa

2023 Voters’ Registration Exercise

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa has announced that the 2023 Voters’ Registration Exercise will commence on Tuesday, 12th September, 2023 to Monday, 2nd October 2023 ahead of the District Level Elections.



The Registration Exercise will take place in all the 268 District Offices of the Commission including the Guan District. In other words, each District office will serve as a Registration Centre.



CREATE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION CENTRES FOR THE LIMITED VOTER REGISTRATION EXERCISE

Fellow Citizens, did you know that in Ghana, everyone has the chance to participate in decision-making and local governance? It's true! The 1992 Constitution gives all Ghanaians the opportunity to be a part of the District Level Elections, which connects the Central Government with the citizens in our local communities.



But here's the thing, fellow citizens. The voter turnout for these elections hasn't been so great in the past. In fact, the numbers show that not many people have been showing up to vote. And that's not good for our democracy.



Now, the Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced that they will be registering new voters from September 12 to October 2, 2023. But here's the problem: they're only allowing people to register at their District Offices. This means that people living in remote areas have to travel long distances just to register.



And that's not fair, especially when they have to pay for transportation and bring two family members to vouch for them.

Plus, when people do make the journey to the registration centers, they often have to wait in long lines and deal with broken machines. It can be a real hassle, and sometimes people have to come back the next day to finish registering. That's a lot of time and energy wasted.



So, the Progressive People's Party (PPP) is speaking up and asking the Electoral Commission to add more registration centers in every District. This way, people won't have to travel so far and can easily register to vote. It's a simple solution that will make a big difference.



But that's not all, fellow citizens. We also want the Electoral Commission to work with other organizations, like the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and political parties, to educate and engage the public about the importance of these elections. We want everyone to understand why it's so crucial to vote and be a part of our democracy.



And here's another idea: let's have a fixed date for the District Level Elections, just like we do for the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections. Right now, the dates for these elections keep changing, and that makes it hard for candidates and voters to plan ahead. If we have a set date, it will make things a lot easier and more organized.

Since the announcement of the upcoming voter registration exercise, many people have been speaking out against the decision to only use the District Offices as registration centers. And we're joining them in asking the Electoral Commission to listen to the people and make a change.



So, let's all raise our voices and make sure our concerns are heard. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that everyone has a fair chance to participate in our democracy.



Awake! fellow citizens.



Remy Paa Kow Edmundson National Secretary