Let's highlight the achievements of NPP to garner support for Bawumia - John Duodu urges youth

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

John Kwame Duodu, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 1st vice chairman for Atwima Nwabiagya South, has urged the party's youth to preach the progress of Akufo-Addo's administration to the people of Ghana.

He believes this effort will help Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party's flagbearer, secure victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.



According to him, the current NPP government has implemented numerous projects and policies; hence, the youth should come together and highlight these achievements to garner support for Dr. Bawumia's election campaign.



"With less than a year left in our four-year mandate, it is imperative for the NPP youth to step up and showcase the progress made under this administration. Let's unite our communities and highlight the achievements of the NPP to whip up support for Dr. Bawumia's election campaign," he said.



Speaking to the media in an interview, Kwame Duodu said the party needs to ramp up efforts to secure victory in the upcoming elections.



For this reason, the party's leadership must make swift and positive changes to ensure a successful campaign. From my interactions in various communities, it is clear that the NPP needs to ramp up efforts to secure victory in the upcoming elections. We need our leaders to make swift, positive changes to ensure a successful campaign. Failing to do so could lead us down a rocky road ahead," he added.



The Atwima Nwabiagya South NPP 1st Vice Chairman suggested ways the party can motivate the youth to campaign for Bawumia to win the election passionately.

"One key strategy to energize the youth is to create tailored outreach programs for each constituency, recognizing the diverse nature of our communities. These programs could include special events, workshops, job training initiatives, and sneaky social media campaigns aimed directly at the younger support base. By giving them opportunities to get involved and encouraging them to speak up, we show the youth that their voices matter in our party.



"This will foster a sense of belongingness and motivate them to passionately advocate for our cause. The power of the youth is undeniable, and reigniting their passion is key to injecting new life into our party as we gear up for the December 7 elections," he said.



He expressed that the NPP youth must stand prepared to support the leaders in every way possible to secure victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections.



"And let's also not forget about addressing the pressing needs of our communities—there's still plenty of work to be done. As the youth of our party, we stand ready to support our leaders in every way possible to secure victory in the December 7 general elections. It's time to ramp up our efforts and bring about the positive change our communities deserve.



"To us, patriotism means holding those in power accountable and responsible for managing our resources and making decisions that will shape the future of the NPP and Ghana. Let's show our love for the NPP and Ghana by demanding the best from our leaders and working together to make our country truly great." Kwame Duodu stressed.