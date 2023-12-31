Let's honour the memory of Rawlings by winning elections 2024 - James Agbey

James Agbey is an NDC operative

An operative with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Agbey, has called for an all-hands-on-deck approach from the party in order to convincingly win the 2024 general elections.

In a statement made available to GhanaWeb to mark the 42nd anniversary of the 31st December Revolution, he explained that while there are clear signs that the NDC will win the pending general elections, it must work together to ensure that all goes well.



He further called on the party to work hard to win the 2024 general elections in memory of their late founder and former president, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.



“We must be reminded that the NDC is a political party borne out of difficult situations where some had to toil and shed their blood. Rawlings toiled and built the NDC and we must continue to uphold his principles to be able to win political power in 2024.



The patriotic zeal that gave birth to 31st December revolution is one that cannot be extinguished. Any attempt to compromise on the ideals of probity, accountability and integrity in our politics is an attempt to snuff out the light that was lit over 40 years ago.



“Let us honour the memories of those who laid down their lives liberating Ghana. Let us continue to honour the memories of our founder, Flt Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings. It is the only way we can be ready for power in 2024,” he wrote.



Read his full statement below:

For Immediate Release



Sunday 31st December, 2023



Let's honour the memory of Rawlings to win 2024 - James Agbey



As we commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the 31st December revolution, I join hands with longstanding operatives of the great NDC to caution against political complacency ahead of the 2024 general elections.



As operatives, we're very much aware of the fact that, the prospects of John Mahama becoming president after the next election look as bright as ever. But it remains an open question whether the NDC is battle ready for power.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has come a long way since 31st December 1981, but not far at all since losing political power in 2016.

The tide is against the NPP, so they're in need to set the bar low and hope there is anarchy.



It is against this backdrop that we find it prudent for the party to unite and work together for victory in December 2024.



The NDC needs to convert leads in public opinion to show the party is on the road back to power.



John Mahama’s task is equally clear. The task for John Mahama in the forthcoming electoral test is clear. But again, steady progress will not be enough for a nervous opposition still struggling to believe in its good fortune. The NDC as a party needs a dominant performance to convince sceptical supporters who have lived through many disappointments that the party really is on the road back to government.



That is why the 31st December commemoration must mean so much to us.



We must never forget our past nor erase the memories of where we came from. Commemorations like the 31st December revolution must allow us to ponder, reflect and re-examine ourselves - our conduct and policies and to see if these have properly been aligned to our core values of probity, accountability, integrity and social justice.

This is what our founder stood for. The ideals that we all believe in and for which Rawlings stood for and represent, are ideals that will stand the test of time and propel the NDC to political power.



We must be reminded that the NDC is a political party borne out of difficult situations where some had to toil and shed their blood.



Rawlings toiled and built the NDC and we must continue to uphold his principles to be able to win political power in 2024.



The patriotic zeal that gave birth to 31st December revolution is one that cannot be extinguished. Any attempt to compromise on the ideals of probity, accountability and integrity in our politics is an attempt to snuff out the light that was lit over 40 years ago.



Let us honour the memories of those who laid down their lives liberating Ghana. Let us continue to honour the memories of our founder, Flt Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings. It is the only way we can be ready for power in 2024.



James Agbey

NDC Operative



AE