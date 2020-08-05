General News

Let’s interrogate coronavirus recovery figures - Novihoho Afaglo

Novihoho Afaglo, CEO, Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries,

The Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Mr Novihoho Afaglo, has questioned the high number of coronavirus recoveries being recorded in the country in recent times.

According to him, all indications point to the fact that the government seem to have lost interest in the war against Covid-19 while focusing on the ongoing voters’ register.



Mr Afaglo said President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated clearly on a number of occasions that the votes of the people are more important and paramount to him than the health needs hence allowing the election of parliamentary candidates by his own party during the restrictions era and the subsequent voter registration exercise.



"If you watch the trend of recovery for Covid-19 cases in Ghana, you will realise that it started increasing ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries and the Electoral Commission's static decision to compile a new voter register," he stated.

He again said the recalling of final years students of various schools ranging from the basic to the university level and the special arrangement by the EC to get those students in the Senior High Schools registered for voting while countries like Kenya and others have closed schools till 2021 suggest that the NPP government is more interested in the votes of the people than their health and safety.



"It is high time the people started demanding prove of recovery than just words," he stated.



He called on the people of Ghana to demand from their President to be more serious in the fight against Covid-19 than engaging in political gimmicks.

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

