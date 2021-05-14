Let's keep our piety, sacrifice and generosity beyond Ramadan - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged his fellow Muslims to uphold the sense of piety, sacrifice and generosity beyond the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a video posted on his social media platforms, Dr Bawumia prayed that Allah would accept their prayers and thus, entreated all Muslims to continue living in peace and unity with everyone.



"May the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan bring us spiritual fulfilment and re-awaken our sense of piety, sacrifice and generosity.



"May Allah keep our beautiful nation peaceful and united. Let's continue upholding these virtues beyond the Holy Month of Ramadan and be kind to each other," the Vice President said.

The wife of the Vice President, Mrs Samira Bawumia urged all Muslims to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to protect themselves and their loved ones.



The couple wished all Muslims Barka de Sallah on the occasion of the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.



Ramadan is a 30-day fast and is one of the pillars of Islam, which is observed by all Muslims every year.