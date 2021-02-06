Let’s make 8th Parliament an outstanding one – Speaker urges MPs

Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin is Speaker of Ghana's 8th Parliament

The Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament has urged Members of Parliament to labour diligently towards making the House an outstanding one.

Making the clarion call at an orientation and induction seminar held for MPs of the House at a resort in Ada, Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin admonished legislators to put aside partisanship and prioritize the national interest.



“I want to assure members that this time around the 8th parliament of the fourth Republic will bring finality to the long protest since 2002 of trying to update and revise the standing orders,” Speaker Bagbin said.



“The new standings orders which have been proposed will clarify some areas and provide for some gaps in the current orders to facilitate the smooth functioning of the house and create more space or opportunities for members to incorporate some of the involving best practices of parliaments around the world,” he added.

The Speaker of Parliament further reiterated his commitment to serving in the best interest of all Ghanaians.



Leader of both aisles of Parliament, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu called on their fellow colleagues of the House, both new and old legislators to jointly work together in the interest of all citizens.