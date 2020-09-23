Let’s make Zongo great again - Fatimatu Bintu Zahra

Hajia Fatimatu Bintu Zahra receives copy of the magazine

Source: Nima Excellence Awards

The CEO of Jadorenaturals, oriflamme distributor, lifestyle coach, citizen against borla (dirty), entrepreneur, and skincare specialist Hajia Fatimatu Bintu Zahra has greatly expressed her excitement in the Nima Excellence Awards (NEA) magazine.

The budden entrepreneur told the NEA team that visited her at her home office that it is novel to push the young entrepreneurs in Zongo to do more.



She said women empowerment is very important in the making of a community like ours ‘’Zongo’’, Zongo is blessed with many wonderful women with several talents to be developed for the benefit of a larger community. It is about time the women help each other and my door is open for every woman who is willing to learn a skill.

My office is empowering the women to make their own decisions for their dependent, empowering women is to make them independent in all aspects from mind, thought, rights, decisions, etc by leaving all the social and family limitations. It is to bring quality in society for both males and females in our communities.



She however many encourage all a sundry to support the Nima Excellence Award’s initiative to stay and help shape the Zongo. She was presented with an autograph copy of the magazine by the NEA team ahead of its virtual launch of the 3rd edition of the NEA magazine.

