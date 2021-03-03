'Let's make history together' - Okoe Boye urges Ghanaians to vaccinate

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Benard Okoe Boye

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, former Deputy Health Minister and Member of Parliament Ledzokuku constituency, has urged Ghanaians to make history by submitting themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

Ghana has begun the vaccination exercise with 600,000 vaccines currently being procured into the country.



About 20 million Ghanaians have been targeted to be inoculated.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Dr. Okoe Boye has advised Ghanaians to take the vaccines saying ''the deployment of vaccines marks the beginning of the end of every pandemic including COVID-19."



" Anyone who avails himself or presents himself for a jab is writing his name in the history books as being part of those people that got rid of this particular pandemic. So, let's make history together," he added.