Let's meet in court - Kennedy Agyapong to Manasseh

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has said he is ready to face Manasseh Azure Awuni in court if the investigative journalist indeed wants to take legal actions against him.

Earlier this week, Manasseh in a social media post announced that he has told his lawyers to sue Kennedy Agyapong for some comments made against him which he deems defamatory.



Manasseh said that the MP has embarked on a campaign to destroy his image.



“My attention has been drawn to a sustained smear campaign of outright lies by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, against my person. This started when I published the “Contracts for Sale” documentary that implicated and resulted in the removal from office of the CEO of the Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei”.



“However, it is unacceptable to continue to lie blatantly when he knows that there’s no truth in his malicious and defamatory claims that I sought a bribe in the investigative report. My lawyers advised that I ignore him when he started the false publications. But it is obvious he has not and will not stop unless compelled by a court,” parts of the statement read.

But Kennedy Agyapong on Net2 TV laughed off the caution by Manasseh and made a fresh batch of allegations against the journalist.



Kennedy Agyapong, amid disparaging and denigrating remarks on the person of Manasseh, challenged him to take him to court.



“My beef is that he has no audacity to write such things about anyone. If you are not clean, stay away”.



“He said he is going to court, he should go. We will meet in court. You (Manasseh) you are saying I have defamed you but what about this man (referring to Adjenim Adjei Boateng)."