Let's not allow religion to divide us - Charles Owusu

Head of Monitoring at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has cautioned Ghanaians not to be divided by religion.

He advised that there should be harmony among religious bodies to enhance Ghana's peace.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Charles Owusu bemoaned the seeming religious intolerance when it comes to a person exercising his or her faith.



''Corona couldn't divide us, why should we allow the Word of God to divide us? . . . Accident didn't divide us, is it God's Word that must divide us? All this malaria and things going on couldn't cause us so much devastation. is it God's Word that we know as Christians and Muslims that should divide us?", he asked.



His comment was in connection with recent controversial debate between Muslims and Christians over a decision by the management of Wesley Girls’ High School not to allow a Muslim student to observe the just-ended Ramadan fast.

Charles Owusu dared any Pastor or religious leader to prove to Ghanaians where God says a Christian mustn't co-exist with a Muslim and vice versa.



"I want a Pastor or Bible scholar in this country who can prove to us where in the bible is written that when you (Christian) see a Muslim, don't talk with him. The God, we serve, says He has opened his arms wide to receive every person. He didn't say some people. And also, when you observe critically, it's our churches that we put under padlock and close it but the mosque is not closed. I don't usually see the doors of a mosque shut. One can enter and sleep in the mosque without anybody sending you away, and also those who are most receptive to strangers are Muslims."



Charles Owusu warned the religious ''extremist'' believers to ''stay home with your belief'' and not disturb Ghana's peace with their religiosity.