Let’s not take Ghana’s peace for granted – Daasebre Oti Boateng backs IGP’s initiative

The Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Professor (Emeritus) Oti Boateng has cautioned politicians against taking the relative peace and tranquillity the country is enjoying for granted.

According to him, the pace is essential not only for the exercise of the country’s democratic right of electing a President and Members of Parliament (MP’s) but also as a basis for sustainable development.



“Those of us who witnessed the political turmoil in the country between the CPP and UP factions in the early 1950s and the extreme hardships emanating thereof put a very high premium on the peace the nation is enjoying today”, he revealed in a speech read on his behalf when the Inspector-General of Police called on him during a day’s working visit to the Eastern Region.



To this end, he urged political parties and their leaders to uphold the tenets of the constitution and preach pace among their supporters for peaceful campaigning before, during and after the elections.



He commended the Inspector-General of Police for his initiative of ensuring pace and pledged the cooperation and readiness of the chiefs and people of New Juaben in ensuring orderly and peaceful elections.

“We assure the security agencies of our cooperation and readiness in ensuring orderly and peaceful elections to enable our dear nation Ghana continue to be a beacon of peace within the subregion and the entire continent”, he promised.



On his part, the IGP noted that being in different political parties is not indicative of the fact one should be at war with the opponent and urged that the youth must work towards uniting Ghana rather than dividing it through politics.



“The peace of the 2020 elections rests on the youth. Once they agree and accept the laid down processes and follow them to the latter, there will be peace and we on our part will discharge our duties professionally”, he assured.