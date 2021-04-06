Let’s not underestimate Mahama in 2024 – Kennedy Agyapong warns NPP

Kennedy Agyapong and John Dramani Mahama

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (NPP – Assin Central MP) has warned the incumbent NPP to avoid complacency and work hard to win the 2024 elections.

Speaking to Metro TV news in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP noted that it won’t be easy for the NPP to win a third term in 2024 because the victory of the party in 2024 depends largely on the performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term which has just begun.



He, therefore, called on his party folk to struggle for the flagbearership race.



“The third term is not easy, nobody has been able to do that so that should be a lesson to us if indeed we want to get the third term, then we should do things right,” Agyapong said.



“Our third term will be dependent on the performance of President Akufo-Addo’s second term which he has just started so, where from these ambitions that we don’t want to help him run this country effectively, [and] competently for people to feel that yes there is government then out of the blue they are emerging from all corners that they want to be president. I’m afraid for the party.”

Kennedy Agyapong observed, “Don’t… underestimate President Mahama because he lost by over a one-million-vote margin and in the last election, it reduced to 500 [thousand]. It tells you that he is a force to reckon with, so don’t….mount on ancient platitudes that we won in 2016, 2020 and 2024; is a done deal.



When you look at the reduction, it tells you that he is still a force to reckon [with] and we can only do this when we unite the party because when you look at the number of MPs who lost their seats, it’s all because the party people were disgruntled about the MPs so the question is have we been able to resolve that? If you don’t do all these things and now you start campaigning, it will still affect us.”



I think we have to solve all these problems first then when we see that we have a united front, then come on, anybody who wants to lead the party comes forward. If we don’t do things right, Mahama might come back. I’m a politician, I’m strategic…all the time,” he stressed.



