'Let’s pay attention to breast cancer like coronavirus' - CEO cautions

Early detection and prompt action was key to saving lives among women

Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Breast Care International and Peace and Love hospital, has reminded Ghanaians especially women that breast cancer is still in existence despite the huge concentration on the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said a lot of attention have been shifted to the COVID-19 pandemic thereby closing most Breast Cancer Centres across the country.



Speaking during the enstoolment of the Kwahu- Mpraeso Adontenghene who happens to be a woman, she said the COVID-19 pandemic had not stop any disease and therefore urged people living with other diseases such as stroke, diabetes, cervical cancer among others to visit their specialists frequently for check- ups.



She said breast cancer was not affected by only women but men could also be affected as well and entreated them to also go for regular check- ups to enable them know their status.

According to Dr. Mrs. Addai, breast cancer was more common to the youth, advising that the youth must take their health situations seriously and frequently go for thorough check- ups.



She said early detection and prompt action was key to saving lives among women and reducing their risks of been affected by breast cancer, hence the need for them to be well examined.



Sending good will message to the newly enstooled Adontenghene of Kwahu- Mpraeso, she encouraged women to take up positions in society and make education their utmost priority. She also ureged the newly enstooled chief to fight for women empowerment in the area as she ascended the throne to help strengthen active women in society.

