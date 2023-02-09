Let's pray KT Hammond and Sticka don't trade blows at Trade Ministry - Murtala

Stephen Amoah Sticka and KT Hammond

Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has described newly-nominated Trade and Industry Minister, KT Hammond as a very complex individual.

Murtala is, however, concerned that the Adansi Asokwa MP will have to work with another complex personality in the person of Stephen Amoah (Nhyiaeso MP) who has also been nominated as deputy for the same ministry.



“We should pray they don’t exchange blows, these are two very complex individuals. Very very complex…who are going to work at the same Ministry,” he said on a February 8, 2023 radio programme.



“I know Hon KT Hammond, he is a no-nonsense man, there are certain things he won’t tolerate under any circumstance and I know my good friend, Dr. Sticka, when his name was mentioned, we all rose, we were happy for him,” he added.



His further underlined the importance of the ministry which until last month was headed by Alan Kyerematen.



“That ministry, one of the most important ministry, forget the ministry of finance… everything the government is looking at, expanding the economy, creating jobs, improving the living conditions can all be achieved through that ministry,” he added.



The ministerial shakeup

President Akufo-Addo, on February 7,2023; nominated Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) as the minister-designate for Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.



Other nominations the president made are Stephen Asamoah Boateng, for the Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and Osei Bonsu Amoah as Minister of State for Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also appointed a Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.



Herbert Krapah, previously the deputy trade minister was also moved to the energy ministry with the same rank.



