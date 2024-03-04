Let's prioritize welfare of the aged and widows - Elder Nana Debrah Bekoe tasks Churches in Ghana

The young philanthropist gave to the needy and widows in Larteh

The Chief Executive Officer of As I Grow, who is also an Elder of the Church Of Pentecost, has tasked the various leadership, members, and individuals in the various churches in Ghana with assuming the responsibility of taking care of the needy, widows, aged, and the less privileged.

Elder Debrah Bekoe has been donating to widows, the less privileged, and the aged in various deprived and rural communities every Christmas, festive occasion, and whenever the need arises.



This year, he donated a piece of cloth each to widows, the aged, and needy women in Larteh township.



Mr. Debrah Bekoe donated these items to these individuals across churches in Larteh. He did the donations in the Roman Catholic Church, the Anglican Church, the Ghana Apostolic Church, Christ Apostolic Church International, the Salvation Army Church, the Assemblies of God Church, the Presbyterian Church, the Methodist Church, and three local assemblies in the Church of Pentecost.



The young philanthropist, in an interview, bemoaned how these widows, less privileged, and aged are left with no hope and joy during festive occasions, thus his call to duty to put smiles on their faces.

Elder Debrah Bekoe Isaac said he thinks it is time for the church, individuals, and leaders to find means of sustaining the joy and happiness of the less privileged in our society to increase life expectancy.



The widows and the aged expressed their profound gratitude to Elder Debrah Bekoe for supporting them and prayed for him to receive more financial blessings so that he will continue to support them.



He used the opportunity to thank all individuals who supported him to embark on this project and called on everyone to make human beings their project in order to make life enjoyable.