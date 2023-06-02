Let’s promote our tourism destinations vigorously – Ghanaians told

Mary Nyamekye Asamoah, CEO of Spotless Aviation and Professional Institute

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Madam, Mary Nyamekye Asamoah, CEO of Spotless Aviation and Professional Institute in Kumasi, has advised all Africans, including Ghanaians, to make it a priority to promote the numerous tourism sites on the African continent.

Speaking to the media following the M/A Bediako Adventist Preparatory School tour at the Spotless Aviation and Professional Institute at Kumasi Cultural Centre, the CEO decried the low awareness and patronage of Ghana’s tourist spots, despite their positive impacts.



According to her, “In our part of the world a lot of people don’t like tourism neither do they know its benefits.”



However, “it is so refreshing to tour a lot of places to learn something as well as feel a new environment.”



The youthful CEO believes it is past time for Ghanaians or Africans to begin showcasing tourist destinations on the continent in order to attract foreign visitors and generate significant income for the country’s economic development.

“We need to promote tourism in Ghana and Africa at large for people to patronize it.”



“Let’s promote our tourist destinations well. We as citizens, once in a while let’s visit our tourist destinations,” Mary Nyamekye encouraged.



She said the people in the country must sell the good things in Ghana or Africa instead of selling the darkest side of it to foreign nations or continents.



“Mostly we don’t say better things about our nation; we don’t encourage foreigners to visit Ghana. So in the upcoming Panafest in July, we must sell Ghana to the world for people to visit the country and Africa at large, to witness the good things in the continent," she ended.