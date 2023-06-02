0
Menu
News

Let’s promote our tourism destinations vigorously – Ghanaians told

Asamoah Ceo Nyame Mary Nyamekye Asamoah, CEO of Spotless Aviation and Professional Institute

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Madam, Mary Nyamekye Asamoah, CEO of Spotless Aviation and Professional Institute in Kumasi, has advised all Africans, including Ghanaians, to make it a priority to promote the numerous tourism sites on the African continent.

Speaking to the media following the M/A Bediako Adventist Preparatory School tour at the Spotless Aviation and Professional Institute at Kumasi Cultural Centre, the CEO decried the low awareness and patronage of Ghana’s tourist spots, despite their positive impacts.

According to her, “In our part of the world a lot of people don’t like tourism neither do they know its benefits.”

However, “it is so refreshing to tour a lot of places to learn something as well as feel a new environment.”

The youthful CEO believes it is past time for Ghanaians or Africans to begin showcasing tourist destinations on the continent in order to attract foreign visitors and generate significant income for the country’s economic development.

“We need to promote tourism in Ghana and Africa at large for people to patronize it.”

“Let’s promote our tourist destinations well. We as citizens, once in a while let’s visit our tourist destinations,” Mary Nyamekye encouraged.

She said the people in the country must sell the good things in Ghana or Africa instead of selling the darkest side of it to foreign nations or continents.

“Mostly we don’t say better things about our nation; we don’t encourage foreigners to visit Ghana. So in the upcoming Panafest in July, we must sell Ghana to the world for people to visit the country and Africa at large, to witness the good things in the continent," she ended.

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe