'Let's protect Rawlings' legacies' - Former Jomoro NDC PC

The late Jerry John Rawlings

The 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, Thomas Yankey has urged Ghanaians to protect the legacies of the late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



In a statement to join well-meaning Ghanaians to mourn former President Rawlings' demise, the Secretary of Atlanta branch of the NDC-USA, Thomas Yankey stated that the death came to them in America as a shock.



On behalf of the NDC Executives in Atlanta, Mr Yankey sent their condolences to the Rawlings family.



"On behalf of the executives and the entire Atlanta branch of the NDC USA, I wish to convey a message of condolences to the family, particularly Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Zanetor and her siblings, all Ghanaians, party members, friends and lovers of the founder of our great NDC party, His Excellency ex-President J. J. Rawlings whose death came to the branch as a shock", the statement read.



He stressed that: "He was a hero who inspired many and will forever be in our hearts and remembered in our democracy and history".

He, therefore, appealed that Ghanaians protect the legacies of the late J.J Rawlings.



"Let us all protect the legacies he bequeathed to us by strengthening our democracy".







Jerry John Rawlings was born on 22 June 1947 and was a former Ghanaian military leader and subsequent politician who ruled the country from 1981 to 2001.



Read below the full statement

