Let's put Ghana first - NCCE

The 2021 Constitution Week commenced on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to display acts of nationalism by putting the country first in all endeavours to promote national cohesion.

"Let's put Ghana first in everything we do, and wherever we find ourselves, that is what will instil and promote unity and national harmony," Mr Nicholas Tetteh Atiogbe, NCCE Director, Ledzokuku Municipal, said to mark the Annual Constitution Week celebration in the municipality.



He said nationalism and loyalty should be the standard for Ghanaians in the pursuit of national development.



He said patriotism and unity would promote the integration of the people, disallow discrimination and prejudice on the grounds of place of origin, circumstances of birth, ethnic origin, gender, and religion, among others.



Mr Atiogbe urged Ghanaians to demand accountability from duty bearers as well as their localities to ensure project execution is done for the benefit of the people and sustainability.

Speaking on 2021 Constitution Week celebration, the NCCE Director the week was to remind Ghanaians of the effectiveness of the referendum that took place on April 28, 1992, where Ghanaians voted massively to endorse the draft of the Fourth Republican Constitution, which was to adopt a constitutional rule, as a means of governance.



He said the maiden Constitution Week Celebration was marked in 2001 and had always taken the form of engagement with various sectors of the population such as civil society groups, communities and security services.



He said the engagement was to enhance quality citizenship among the people for effective democratic participation and inculcating the spirit of oneness into the citizens on the theme: "We are one, Ghana first."



Touching on COVID-19, he advised Ghanaians to adhere to all the protocols, including washing of hands, social distancing, wearing of nose marks and use of hand sanitizers to curb the spread of the virus.