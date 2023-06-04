Let's rally behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for victory 2024 - Ali Suraj pleads

Hon. Ali Suraj

Hon. Ali Suraj who has been an activist , a member of the New Patriotic Party and a former Organizer of the New Patriotic Party in U.S. in an interview with GhanaWeb on Monday 5th June 2023, has pleaded with delegates to consider voting for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the next Flagbearer of the party in the impending delegate conference

He urge delegate to follow history, competence, achievements, dedication and loyalty when making a choice.



He also asserts that looking at the global economy, digitalization has taken a center stage and the New Patriotic Party needs someone with the requisite credentials to lead Ghana towards the digitalization drive to catch up with pace in the digital world



"History has it that the Danquah, Dombo, Busia tradition is the oldest political tradition in Ghana that dates as far back 1947, Chief Dombo represented the Northern territories through the Northern peoples party ( NPP).



"Busia who hails from Wenchi in the Ahafo Region was the prime minister from 1969 to 1972 who helped to restore civilian Government following military rule has been fully represented by the John Agyekum Kuffour Administration and Now J.B Danquah is fully represented by this current administration ( President Nana addo Danquah Akufo Addo).



"I think is time we rally behind Dr Bawumia who may represented Dombo and who many has said to the most active vice president since independence , the 2008 election petition is evidence that Dr Bawumia needs to be rewarded for his contribution when the party needs Men to represent them, he has able to distinguished himself during the court case and from then he became the darling boy of the grassroots of the party .

"Let bring someone who is a unifier and multilingual,who can bring unity among the rank and file of the party, what amazes me is his relationship with the Christian community and how well he relates with them. We need a leader who is tolerant and can bring all sects under one umbrella to move as a united nation void of any ethnic disagreement.



"His leadership role cannot be questioned and I think when given opportunity he will deliver because he is the only person who can bring all the candidates together at the end of the primaries due to his leadership skillsas as a united front,"he noted.



Ali Suraj went on to highlight some policies implemented by Dr Bawumia which he believe deserves commendation and must be considered when a delegate are making a choice of flagbearer.



He mentioned drones delivery, digitization, gold for oil, paperless port system, GhanaCard and Degital Address system as part of the vice president's achievements.