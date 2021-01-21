Let's rally support behind President Akufo-Addo – Mame Yaa to NPP faithfuls

NPP Deputy Communications Director, Mame Yaa Aboagye

Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye has urged the party folks to end the blame game and support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deliver on his second term mandate.

She reminded the party faithfuls of their margin of victory in the 2020 elections saying they won with over 50000 difference, “so let’s stop every blame game and press on into the future”.



“What is ahead is greater than what is gone, hence it is encumbered on us to unite and focus.”



Mame Yaa also intimated that President Akufo-Addo needs the rank and file of the party to remain successful in his second term and therefore urged them to stay focused, disciplined and hardworking.

“The President needs us and we must not let him down. We all need to bury our differences and execute the blame game because if it takes its roots it will be difficult to uproot it”, she stated.



She urged the party to unite and prepare toward winning the 2024 general elections.