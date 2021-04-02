Let’s reawaken our passion towards Ghana’s development – Bawumia tells Ghanaians

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Second Lady Samira Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has charged Ghanaians to use the Easter occasion to reawaken their passion and play their part towards the county’s development.

In a post shared on Twitter to mark the beginning of the Easter festivities on April 2, 2021, the vice president urged citizens to reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ while all await his imminent return.



“While we reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity and await his return to save the world, the occasion should reawaken our passion to play a part in Ghana’s development and growth,” the post read.



Dr Bawumia further admonished all citizens to be circumspect in their celebrations during the Easter festivities in accordance with observing all COVID-19 safety protocols.

See the post below:







