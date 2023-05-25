Let's relook at the nurses, teacher training allowance - Economist

Economist, Dr Ebo Botchway

An economist, Dr Ebo Botchway, has called for a relook at the allowances that are paid to teachers and nurses in training as they continue to put economic pressure on the government.

According to him, the current economic situation cannot support the continued payment of an allowance for nurses and teachers in training.



Again, he added that the concept of paying nurses and teachers in training has outlived its existence, hence the need to have it abolished.



“Things like giving allowances to nurses and teachers to go to training colleges In previous years, people were not enticed to go to nursing and teacher training schools. So, you can entice them with those kinds of allowances. I mean they teach nursing in the universities, they teach education in Winneba and Cape Coast, but they don’t get those kinds of allowances. All those are things we are supposed to abolish. And now we have a situation where rotational nurses talk about their allowances and all. And so, yes, we have to do a whole lot of things,” he said.



His comment was a contribution to prudent ways the government can utilize the recently acquired $600 million International Monetary Funds (IMF), Extended Credit Facility (ECF) to revamp Ghana’s economy.





