Let’s remain tolerant to facilitate peaceful election in 2024 – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Source: GNA

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) running mate for the 2024 Election, called for tolerance to ensure a peaceful and successful general election over the weekend.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang made these remarks when she addressed the launch of the 50th anniversary of the Ghana Adventist Choir Union (GACU) of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) in Sunyani on March 30.



She emphasized that everybody has inherent talents and skills to contribute to holistic national development and urged Ghanaians to tolerate each other's views as the 2024 electioneering gathered momentum.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang underscored that tolerance remains a key index to measure and a prerequisite for a peaceful election. She entreated Ghanaians not to undermine each other but rather see themselves as one people desiring to build a prosperous nation.



Highlighting the relevance of music, the NDC's 2024 Election running mate emphasized that music was good for the soul and commended the SDA choir for their exceptional contributions to advancing the music industry.

"We need sacred music to help bring the seeming chaos in the country down, so that we can have free and peaceful elections," Pastor Edward Nyarko, the General Secretary of the Northern Union Ghana Conference of the SDA Church, stated.



Earlier, hundreds of members and supporters of the NDC drawn from the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions gave a rousing welcome to Prof Opoku-Agyemang in Sunyani.



She was accompanied by some national executives of the party, NDC Members of Parliament, as well as former ministers of state and ambassadors.



On behalf of the party, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, the National Chairman of the NDC, presented GH¢20,000 in support of the launch of the anniversary.