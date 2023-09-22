'Let’s return to Nkrumah’s blueprints'- Historian Yaw Anokye Frimpong

Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

A lawyer and historian, Mr. Yaw Anokye Frimpong has expressed his belief in the enduring significance of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s visionary policies for Ghana’s development because subsequent leaders failed to adhere to the blueprints set forth by the first President of Ghana, particularly in terms of human capital and resource management.

In an interview about a discussion on Nkrumah’s Dream on GTV, he emphasized that the nation’s human capital and resources, when harnessed effectively Ghana can achieve remarkable feats.



“If we utilize our human capital and resources optimally, there is no limit to what we can achieve as a nation. Nkrumah’s initiatives were unparalleled in their foresight and ambition.” He remarked



Reflecting on the era of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s leadership, He contended that those years represented a golden age for Ghana, marked by innovative policies that sought to uplift the nation’s populace.

He urged current leaders to revisit and reinvigorate these principles.



“It is not too late for Ghana to return to the transformative era of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah,”He added.



This impassioned call for a return to Nkrumah’s vision has sparked a renewed debate on the legacy and potential resurgence of his policies in Ghana’s contemporary socio-political landscape.