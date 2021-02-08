‘Let’s see difficulties as part of human endeavour’ - Rev. Sackey

Very Reverend Father, Joseph Sackey

Very Reverend Father Joseph Sackey, a Visiting Priest at the St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima, has admonished Catholics to see difficulties as part of the human endeavour.

He said the Book of Job enjoined Christians to understand that problems were inevitable in human existence and that everyone would go through one form of difficulties like suffering, pain or death.



In a sermon on Sunday in Accra, which marks the Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time of year 'A', he urged the Catholic faithful never to give up in life when faced with trials but rather be focused and wait for God's intervention.



Rev Fr Sackey, who is also the Director, Department of Pastoral and Social Communication of Tamale Archdiocese, said problems of the world must not prevent Christians from worshiping God but they must remain steadfast in His service for answered prayers.



"Some begin to doubt God when they are faced with the challenges of the world and begin to lament; why me, what have I done to deserve these sufferings?" he said.



He urged Christians not to associate sufferings to spiritual acts, stressing that human life was subject to those challenges.

“Problems must challenge Catholics to be strong in serving God and be optimistic of God's assurance in solving the situation,” Rev. Fr Sackey said.



"The answer to Christian's predicaments is Jesus because He came to rescue Christians from their difficulties and afflictions."



"Jesus is the master healer and always there to bring comfort to Christians and improve the situation of mankind".



He encouraged all and sundry to pray for each other, especially the sick in this Covid-19 era, for God's healing.



Rev. Fr Raguel Quansah, the Assistant Priest of St Kizito Catholic Church, introduced the newly elected Parish Youth Council, with Mr Prince Ameko as the President, to be a voice on issues of interest to the youth.