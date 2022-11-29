Let's speak our native language – Nana Opare Kwafo charges Ghanaians

Kyedomhene of Aburi Atwiasin, Nana Opare Kwafo I

In order to preserve our culture and traditions, Ghanaians should speak their native tongues, this is according to Nana Opare Kwafo I, the Kyedomhene of Aburi Atwiasin.

The traditional chief believed that because language is an integral element of culture, Ghanaians, especially the younger generation, would learn much more about their culture and tradition if they spoke their native languages.



The suggestions were given by Nana Opare Kwafo during his speech at the inaugural Home Builders Africa Awards, which took place over the weekend at the Ohene Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



He noted that it was absurd for anyone to believe that using one's mother tongue is embarrassing because in Ghana today, people only speak English at home and in public settings.



Nana argued that Ghanaians in metropolitan areas are more familiar with the customs and cultures of other nations than those of their own because they speak English when they interact with one another, this, he said, is a disturbing trend.



He emphasized that if the dominant culture is foreign, the younger generations will grow up either forgetting or not knowing about Ghana's culture and traditions.

"Speaking in our native tongues will help our country advance, so let's adopt this practice. There are several nations that do not speak English in addition to their own tongue, like China where they speak their own language. It is imperative that we start speaking Twi in everything we do in order to preserve the cultural values and beliefs of the nation," the chief declared.



Meanwhile, Nana Opare Kwarfo received the "International Humanitarian Hero" award from the Home Builders Africa Awards.



He used the opportunity to thank the Home Builders Africa Awards organizers for taking the initiative to acknowledge the significance and relevance of people and companies that are making various contributions to creating tranquil homes.



The event, which was organized by Build Forward Africa with support from AfCFTA's Young Entrepreneurs Federation (AfYEF), was focused on creating a strong home from the ground up so that it could be inhabited and lived in.



Abel Antonio Cardenas Tuppia, the Peruvian ambassador to Ghana, Dr. Chris Agyemang, the president of Taabea Group, and Jane Reason Akushika Ahadzi, the CEO of Stopover JRA Enterprise, were among dignitaries in attendance at the occasion.