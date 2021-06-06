Let’s stand as one people with a common destiny - NCCE to Ghanaians

Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson, National Commission for Civic Education

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to hold on to the positive values of the country to foster national unity and cohesion.

This, the Commission believed would promote patriotism, national pride and belongingness as well as devotion and service to the country.



Metro of the NCCE made the call when she addressed Beauticians and Artisans in the Metropolis as part of the National Constitution week celebration.



This year’s Constitutional Week celebration is on the theme: "We are one, Ghana first" and place emphasis on patriotism, nationhood, unity, national cohesion, loyalty to the state and hard work as a shared positive value which engenders good character development among the citizenry.

Calling for national unity, Mrs Sackey urged all to eschew ethnicity, religious and cultural biases that created division but instead, embrace democracy and be tolerant of everyone's views.



Explaining the essence of Constitutionalism, Mrs Sackey indicated that it was not simply about the power structure of society but also asked for strong protection of the interest of citizens, civil rights as well as civil liberties, especially for the social minorities.



She also urged all to defend, protect and be abreast with the content of the Constitution at all times.