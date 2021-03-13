Let’s support Akufo-Addo to transform education - Education Minister

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has asked staff and management of the Ministry of Education to support him to achieve the President’s dream of transforming the nation’s education to meet the demands of the 21st century.

He explained that, irrespective of their positions and status, what was required of them was to show much commitment and dedication towards getting the right results for the benefit of the ordinary Ghanaian at the end of the day.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum stated this during his maiden staff durbar aimed at interacting with them and introducing himself as the substantive Minister of Education after his elevation to the position by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his second term of office.



During the first term of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government, he appointed Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, as the Deputy Minister for Education in-charge Pre-tertiary level. A job and task , he executed to perfection, leading to the President elevating him as the substantive Minister of the Education.



Notable among the initiatives he assisted the government to implement for the education sector were the rolling out of the Free Senior High School and the tracking system (Gold and Green tracking systems) which led to increased enrollment. Hitherto, some students had to stay home and enroll a year or two after their cohorts.

The tracking systems also ensured that some qualified students who could not have enrolled due to the cut-off points for students which reduced intake of the various senior high schools got the opportunity to enroll.



Dr Adutwum reminded the staff and management of the MoE to strive to be part of the government’s effort at reforming and improving the education sector which played very crucial role in the nation’s development agenda.



The Chief Director of MoE, Mr Benjamin K. Gyasi, on behalf of the staff, congratulated the Minister on his elevated and pledged on behalf of the staff to work as a team to move the Ministry forward.



He asked all to redouble their efforts at getting the best for the nation since education was at the centre of all facets of the nation’s development.