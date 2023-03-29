1
Menu
News

Let’s take our health seriously – Speaker to MPs after announcing death of Kumawu MP

Speaker Bagbin Alban Sumana Kingsford Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has urged members to take their health seriously.

Alban Bagbin said he does not need to emphasise the need for members to do continuous medical checks so they would stay healthy.

He made the remarks after he officially informed the house of the passing of the Kumawu MP Philip Basoah.

The members observed a minute silence for the departed soul.

After that, the Speaker reminded the MPs that it was not advisable for them to sit in one place for more than two hours.

He asked the MPs to understand him to suspend sitting, adding the late MP came to the House, he was strong and came in to vote during the proceedings to approve the ministers, and whilst we were arguing, he [the late MP] collapsed, and here we are now.

He emphasised the importance of MPs taking his warning seriously because if they died today, there are people who would not waste time replacing them.

”I don’t need to emphasise the need for us to do continuous medical checks, and I don’t need to remind us that the rule is that we should not sit in one place for more than two hours. Myself inclusive. So, please, when I am suspending the House, you should understand. The Speaker should not be on the chair continuously for more than two hours. It is unhealthy.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Related Articles: