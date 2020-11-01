Let’s take proactive measures to prevent crime – Police

Ghana Police Service

Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr Edward Oduro-Kwarteng has urged the public to ensure the adoption of proactive measures to prevent crime.

According to him, it is important for people to enhance their security and ensure all the necessary mechanisms are in place to forestall crime.



Speaking at a seminar organised by the Police Service for staff and security officers of corporate institutions in Ho, he said that companies must put a premium on security and invest in it to help reduce crime to its barest minimum.



This, he explained, will help create a conducive environment for businesses to flourish.



The seminar was aimed at equipping security personnel with modern skills and techniques to prevent crime at the workplace, home, and ensure one’s security.



He, therefore, called on heads and managers of institutions such as banks, hotels, shopping malls, churches, and mosques to take extra measures to enhance security.

Mr Oduro-Kwarteng said the Volta Regional Command in collaboration with sister security agencies are prepared to protect the prevailing peace in the region before, during and after the December polls.



Chief Superintendent of Police, Mrs Brown Mercy Wilson, called for effective collaboration between the Police and the public to deal with crime and its related issues as security was a shared responsibility.



She said Police would respond to issues of crime and deal with them in a very effective and timely manner when they are well equipped and provided with accurate information.



She said stakeholder engagement on issues of security was crucial in finding possible ways to protect individuals, society and the country at large from potential terrorist attacks.



The Regional Crime Officer implored the public to observe the people they see around their workplace and homes and to report to the Police, when they suspected anything untoward.