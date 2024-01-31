Let’s unite and 'break the 8' for Bawumia – Alhaji Suraj rallies NPP after primaries

Alhaji Ali Suraj is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party

Alhaji Ali Suraj, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has rallied all members of the party to switch focus on successfully delivering elections 2024 for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a statement shared via his social media handles in reaction to the recently-held parliamentary primaries of the party, the former deputy organizer of the US branch of the party congratulated the winners and exhorted their minds to the bigger task of breaking the 8-year political cycle.



He appealed to them to extend invitations to their defeated contestants and make unity and peace a hallmark of their campaign as the busy electioneering beckons.



To those who lost, Alhaji Suraj sympathized with them but admonished them against any activity that will most likely derail the success of the party in the 2024 elections.



He admonished them to welcome peace and join forces with the elected aspirants to pursue an objective of delivering victory for the party come December 7, 2024.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Alhaji Suraj referenced the experience of Adu Boahen, former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo to remind them of the arduous yet surmountable challenge ahead.



He expressed conviction that with the unity and peace, the NPP will set a new standard in Ghana’s political history by ‘breaking the 8’.



Read the full statement below



Happy new month !

A month to kickstart a political business and execute new strategies .



A month to install hope in our party grassroots .



First, I will like to congratulate all those who have been selected by the delegates of our party to represent us in the December 7 election.



I will also want to urge those who have lost the election to gather their arsenals to support the successful ones so we can win more parliamentary seats come December 2024.

I advised all losers to accept the outcome of the parliamentary elections, Maybe it might be your turn next time , loosing an election doesn’t mean you are a failure and I want to congratulate you for taking this bold steps.



To the winners , let’s be moderates in our jubilation so we can be able to gather our constituents In fighting our opponents( NDC), fighting ourselves and making mockery of our opponents will only worsen our chances of winning more parliamentary seats.



I will urge the rank and file of our party to as matter of urgency to immediately address issue’s pertaining to the just ended parliamentary election .



Let’s remind ourselves of this brief history!

Prof. Adu Boahen was the parties presidential candidate in the 1992 election but has never won an election till then candidate Kuffour rescues the party by winning the 2000 election , during the second term of Fmr. Prez Kuffour, and as the constitution demands, a primaries was conducted and candidates Akufo Addo emerged victorious as against party bigwigs such as Mr Osafo Marfo, Dr Konadu Apreku, jack Obetsebi lamptey etc , so after the primaries candidates Akufo Addo with Dr Bawumia as his running lost two consecutive elections.



President Akufo Addo with Dr Mahmud as his running mate only won the election in his third bid, so in a nutshell, we should learn to take inspirations from this leader and as the saying goes “Delay not Denial “



Breaking the 8 is possible with Dr Mahmud Bawumia as our Flagbearer and I entreat all party faithful especially the grassroots to master courage and be guided by the spirit of Simon D. Dombo, Prof. Adu Boahen, Abayifa Karbo, Fmr.Prez. j. A.kuffour, Prez. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and Dr Mahmud Bawumia in ensuring victory in the impending elections.



The New Patriotic party is the only party that can salvage this country and I am pleading with the grassroots to exercise some patience as our hard work is being recognized by the party and at the right time our loyalty will be rewarded.