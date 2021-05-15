Let's use Eid-Al Fitr to pray for unity - Greater Accra Zabarma Chief

Alhaji Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar, President of Ghana Zabarma Association

Source: Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief and President of Ghana Zabarma Association, Alhaji Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar has felicitated with all Ghanaians and Muslims across the World on the occasion of the Eid-al Fitr, which marks the end of the Ramadan fasting.

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief in his goodwill message contained in a press statement on Thursday, May 13, called on all Ghanaians especially Muslims to use the opportunity of the good deeds they exhibited during the just ended Ramadan to reshape their attitudes towards becoming better and beneficial to the society.



He further called on Muslims around the World to use the occasion of Eid-al Fitr to pray for World to become safe against any form of injustice and disunity amongst countries and religions.



He called on Muslims around the world to further continue with the observation of the COVID-19 prevention protocols to help mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.



“It is important that Christians and Muslims and other faiths share common bonds that should unite us as one people. Therefore, we should be very careful with our utterances, to protect the peace Ghanaian Muslims and Christians have suffered to achieve in the past years" he noted.



Below is the full text of the statement.

Signed



Sarki Alhaji Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar



Greater Accra Zabarma Chief and President Of Ghana Zabarma Association