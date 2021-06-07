Let's win the world for Christ - Reverend Francis Agyei

Rev Agyei said winning souls is the mandate of the church

Source: GNA

Reverend Francis Agyei, Resident Pastor of the Perez Chapel International, Dominion Centre, Kokrobite has urged Christians to preach the word of God in order to win the world for Christ.

In teaching on Sunday titled "The Call to win Souls", he said the mandate of the Church is to generate souls for heaven and added that "It is our primary responsibility.



"Look out for people in your area who don't go to church and preach to them until they come to believe in Jesus and accept Him", Rev Agyei said.



He stated that scriptures referred to one who wins souls as "wise" and hence charged the congregation to be relentless in preaching God's word unto others.



"We must win souls because that was what Jesus came to do; He came to seek and to save those who were lost", he said.

Rev Agyei urged the Church to leverage on instances where they have to assist others to share God's word with them.



"When people approach us with their problems, we must use that opportunity to preach Christ unto them", he said.



He added that "whatsoever you can do for God, do it now because a day is coming when it would be too late".