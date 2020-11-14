Let’s win this election for Rawlings - NDC to voters

Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has charged electorate to massively endorse his party in the December 2020 polls.

He believes a win for the NDC is also a win for the founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb at the office of former President John Dramani Mahama on Friday, the director of elections for the NDC said “Ghanaians need to honour former President Rawlings with a victory for the NDC.



He also disputed claims that the demise of former president Jerry John Rawlings will derail the electoral fortunes of the party in the general election.



“ How is it going to affect our electoral fortunes? I rather think that it will ginger our base. The best thing we can do is to honour Jerry John Rawlings with a resounding victory.



Because that is what he would have loved. For us to come back to power, so that we can pursue the principles of probity, integrity and accountability which he stood for,” he told GhanaWeb.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020. He died in hospital in the capital, Accra, after a short illness.





The NDC has pledged its commitment to ensuring that Jerry John Rawlings is given a befitting burial.



This was announced by former President John Mahama after an in-camera meeting with his party’s political committee on Friday.



The NDC has also suspended campaigns for next month's elections.



