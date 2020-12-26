Let’s work for a new beginning – MP-elect for Akrofuom to constituents

Mr Blankson said this in his Christmas and birthday message to his constituents on Boxing Day

The Member of Parliament-elect for Akrofuom Constituency, Alex Blankson, has charged his constituents to work together for development.

Mr. Blankson whose birthday falls on Boxing Day in a Christmas message to his constituents said the birth of Christ should be used as a propellant for pursuing a new beginning that will see the development of their communities.



“Let's use the celebration of the birth of Christ for a new beginning and to work together towards the development of our community,” the MP-elect stated in his Christmas and birthday message shared with his constituents.



He also thanked his constituents saying electing him to represent them in parliament is the biggest honor done his person and the best birthday present they have given him.

Alex Blankson, the grandson of the late Nana Okai Ababio, gained a massive win in his party primary beating his close contender, Mr. Maxwell Sarfoh-Abu, the former party Chairman for the Constituency.



In the general election, he beat his contenders; Joseph Azumah of the National Democratic Congress and Prosper Maar of the National Democratic Party with 11,992 votes representing 58.51% of the total valid votes to win the seat.



He will be one of 94 new faces that will be admitted to the parliament of Ghana when the 8th Parliament is sworn in at midnight of January 6, 2021.