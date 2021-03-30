Let's work together as a team - Eastern Regional Minister urges MDCEs and MDCDs

Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong has called for strong collaboration among Staff of Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC), Municipal/District Chief Executives (MDCEs) and Municipal/District Co-ordinating Directors (MDCDs) to bring the needed development to the Region.

He encouraged MDCES and MDCDS to offer mutual respect to each other and work hard to support the government realise her vision of making life better for her citizenry, giving the assurance that he would be available to offer the needed support whenever he was called upon.



Hon. Seth Acheampong urged the Co-ordinating Directors to bring their experience and expertise to bear as Senior technical officers in the Region by submitting their reports regularly and on time.



He admonished the Coordinating Directors to take Annual Performance Reports and Assessments serious since it would inform the Regional Coordinating Council on what exactly was happening in the various municipal and district assemblies.

Mr. Samuel Donkor, the Chief Director of the Regional Coordinating Council in an introductory statement urged MDCEs and MDCDs to offer all the necessary and technical support to Hon. Seth Acheampong, recognising the fact that they are members of the council so that together as a team, they could achieve their goals.



The Dean of MDCEs and District Chief Executive for Achiase District Assembly, Honourable Richmond Amponsah speaking on behalf of his colleagues gave the assurance that they would collaborate and cooperate with the Minister in order to achieve the vision of the President.