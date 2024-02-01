Let's work together to maximize votes on December 7 - NPP parliamentary candidate

NPP flag

Source: GNA

Naana Eyiah Quansah, Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Gomoa Central has admonished party supporters to work together as a strong team to maximize adequate votes in the December 7, elections.

She said, ‘’the ultimate goal of the party was to go the extra mile in its campaign to help break the 8 in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections to continue with its excellent policies and programmes to better the lot of Ghanaians’’



Speaking to the media at Gomoa Ekwamkrom to express gratitude to the delegates and entire supporters over her victory, she pledged to maintain her selfless and transparent administration which had united all party members in the constituency for the past eight years.



Eyiah Quansah expressed the need for all to work hard to improve on last four years’ results to retain the seat in the upcoming elections.



The MP made an appeal to the supporters and delegates to give her enough space and to assist her to engage the communities to know their present needs to solve them.

‘’ I am an MP for all and not for only NPP supporters , let me also try to reach out to opposition members since we are all one people with one destiny trying to build a prosperous nation,” she said, adding that, there was no need to discriminate against anyone because the party needed a united front with all hands on deck to massively win floating voters to its side.



Eyiah Quansah who is also the Deputy Interior Minister said her doors were wildly opened to all supporters, including those who campaigned against her during the Parliamentary primary.



The MP was thankful to the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa Central, Benjamin Kojo Otoo for his tireless efforts and support given her during her campaign which contributed to her massive win in the primary.



She appealed to the members of the party to bury their differences which was the only sure way to emerge victory in the upcoming elections to help create an enabling environment for the people to live quality lives.