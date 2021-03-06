Let's work together to realize the hopes of Ghanaians - Akufo-Addo to appointees

President Akufo-Addo with the ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged his appointees to join forces and work in the interest of Ghanaians.

According to the president, Ghanaians by virtue of the December 7 election have reposed their confidence in the ministers, hence the need for them to repay the confidence with hard work and selflessness.



“The entire nation followed keenly your individual interactions with the Appointments Committee. In those sessions you exhibited your capacity to act as ministers of state for all to see and justify to the county the confidence I have reposed in you to serve in government”.



“I am confident that together we will work to realize the vision of the mandate given to me by the Ghanaian people in the victory of 7th December 2020, a victory which yesterday, 4th March was unanimously upheld in the lucid well-considered judgement by a 7-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by the Chief Justice,” the president said.



President Akufo-Addo made the speech during the swearing-in of 28 of his 30 sectorial ministers.

The event which was held at the Jubilee House on March 5,2021 saw all but two of the ministers take their oaths of office.



Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister-nominee for Finance and Ebenezer Kojo Kum, the nominee for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs were not present because they are both indisposed.



President Akufo-Addo said he was excited to have form his government before the country celebrates its 64th independence anniversary.



“I urge you to provide leadership that will ensure that the work which we are embarking on benefits the progress of our nation and help raise the living standards of our people. That is why we are here and that is why the Ghanaian people voted for us,” the president said.