'Let’s work together to save Ghana from NPP, NDC' – Kyiri Abosom tells Alan, Cheddar

Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Founder of the Ghana Union Movement(GUM), Rev. Dr. Christian Kwabena Andrew popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has called on the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyremanteng, and Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Cheddar to join his party for an easy victory in the 2024 election.

Rev. Andrew said he was ready to work with the two to win the 2024 election to save Ghanaians from the NPP and NDC.



On Monday, September 25, 2023, Hon. Alan Kyremanteng officially submitted his resignation letter indicating he was no longer interested in being a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Immediately after that, he addressed a press conference and announced his decision to contest 2024 as an independent candidate.



He then formed a movement, called “Movement for Change” with a Monarch Butterfly as the symbol.

Beginning of the year 2024, Ghanaian Entrepreneur and real estate developer, Nana Kwame Bediako alias Freedom Jacob Caesar commonly known as Cheddar joined the political race with his NEW FORCE agenda.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Atinka Media Village’s reporter Vincent Kwofie, Rev. Dr. Christian Kwabena Andrew popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom said, he would choose Mr. Alan Kyeremanteng as his running mate if the latter accepted to join his party.



He is optimistic that his party Ghana Union Movement(GUM) will win the 2024 Elections.



The Ghana Union Movement placed third in the 2020 elections which was conducted making it popular after a few months of formation by the popular preacher.