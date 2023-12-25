Let the love and joy go around to the needy - Dr. Bawumia urges in his Christmas message

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for the spread of love and joy in a rallying Christmas message to Ghanaians.

Dr. Bawumia, particularly called for kindness towards "the needy", and to "neighbours and loved ones."



Below is the full statement:

Beloved Ghanaians, it is another season of cheer, compassion, love, and togetherness. I wish the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo- Addo and his family, Traditional Leaders,



Members of Parliament, the Diplomatic Community, all



Religious Leaders, other Political Leaders and their Parties, Movements, Civil Society Groups, our Party (the NPP), and all Ghanaians, a Merry Christmas.



I especially wish you, your family, and your loved ones the manifold blessings of Christmas.



Let us celebrate this occasion responsibly and safely.



Once again, I wish you, your family, and everyone, a happy festive season.



Merry Christmas!