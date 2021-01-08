Let us build Ghana with the can-do-spirit – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

With the spirit of determination, Ghanaians can build a better society for all to live in, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

Delivering his inaugural speech after being sworn into office on Thursday, January 7, he said the sheer can-do-spirit of the Ghanaian, which I have witnessed all my life, is the bedrock on which we can build the Ghana of our dreams.



“Indeed, four years ago, at my first inauguration, I urged all Ghanaians to be, and I quote, ‘citizens and not spectators’. I appealed to you to be active participants in the effort to help build the Ghana we want, the democratic, free, prosperous and united Ghana envisioned by our founding fathers as the Black Star of Africa.



“In my first term as President, I was able to count on the contribution of all citizens in attempting to create this Ghana.



“What I have seen these last four years is further evidence, if any were needed, that the Ghanaian will no longer accept poverty and deprivation as his or her portion, but is rather determined to work to chart a path of growth and development for himself or herself.”



He added “Today, our economy, even in the face of the global pandemic of COVID-19, continues to show resilience and a much faster rate of recovery than originally envisaged, and was, indeed, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world in 2020. Ghana remains one of the most attractive destinations on the continent for foreign direct investment, with the presence in the country of some of the world’s largest conglomerates attesting to this fact.

“Establishing a strong economy, undergoing structural transformation to value-added activities, which will generate jobs for our young people and enhance their living standards, will be the main preoccupation of my second term.



“Together, we are ensuring that the basic tenets of social justice are met. Many said it was beyond us, but we have ensured that financial considerations no longer determine the fate of the Ghanaian child.



“Because of the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, once willing and able, senior high school education is the minimum education to be received by every Ghanaian child.



“Access to quality healthcare is no more a luxury ordinary people cannot afford, following the revival of the National Health Insurance Scheme. Our aim is to reach Universal Health Coverage as soon as possible.”