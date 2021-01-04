'Let us come together to market Adaklu mountain resort' - Adaklu DCE

Phanuel Donkor Kadey, Adaklu District Chief Executive (DCE)

Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey, Adaklu District Chief Executive (DCE), has called on the Media in the Volta Region to support the Assembly to market the Adaklu mountain resort to boost the District's tourism potentials.

"Adaklu is a homogeneous district and our unique landform is the famous Adaklu Mountain."



Mr Kadey who interacted with journalists in Ho during the Volta Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) end of year Get-together at the weekend said: "We believe we can do more and can use the Adaklu Mountain to market our District."



He said it would help generate more revenue for the District adding that "plans are in the pipeline to develop Adaklu Mountain in 2021."



Mr Kadey said he and traditional authorities had resolved their differences and now a "Darling boy" of the Paramount Chief and all chiefs in the District.



He urged the media not to focus on negativity and added that "if we really want to develop the Volta Region, let us do away with NPP and NDC."



The DCE noted that the collaboration between him and Member of Parliament for the Constituency had led to many developments from the District's Common Fund.

He said the District recorded nine cases of COVID-19 which was properly managed with no death recorded and no active cases.



He said the District had derived a way of punishing culprits who violate Covid-19 safety protocols in the District by undertaking community services.



Mr Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, Volta GJA Chairman, said it was good for journalists to come together and celebrate after carrying out their duties in a year.



He said the engagements gave journalists the opportunity to learn from one another.



Mr Kanyi expressed gratitude to the Adaklu District Assembly and the DCE for their support in sponsoring the event.



Mr Wilhelm Gaitu, Chairman of the occasion, said it was appropriate that journalists took time off and shed off their fatigue especially after the coverage of the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections in 2020.