Let us condemn negative practices against women - Director of Gender

Rev. Dr. Mrs. Comfort Asare addressing the women at the WIAfrica launch

The Director of the Department of Gender at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Rev. Dr. Mrs. Comfort Asare, has called on all to support a continuous campaign to condemn negative practices such as Female Genital Mutilation and accusations of witchcraft.

She explained that there is the need for this to be done because over the period, it has been noticed that many people would rather protect their cultures and traditions over their family members, leaving them as victims of such negative practices.



“People adhere to traditions and culture than supporting members of their families. Tradition is life; it’s part of us. Everything we do is guided by our traditions and cultures but there are times that we really need to consider the impact or the negative effects it has on human beings.



“Traditions and cultural practices like FGM, witchcraft accusations, and so many things that destroy humanity, that destroy the dignity of human beings should be condemned by everyone. We all have to come together to condemn such negative practices,” she said.



Rev. Dr. Mrs. Comfort Asare said this during the launch of Women of Imperium Africa, a Non-Governmental Organization created with the aim of providing support and empowerment to women, children and the less-privileged within society.



The event also saw the induction of 20 members into the organization.

The President of Women of Imperium Africa, Lesley Aidoo-Mensah said that WIAfrica aims to be the solution to a lot of the ills that women face in their everyday lives.



“Girls can be mean to other girls, but it is adult women who vie to destroy each other. The Woman of Imperium Community is the intervention.



“A Woman of Imperium signifies a woman of power. WiAfrica is made up of women who understand the value of having influence and the power that comes with it. As a dignified quote says, ‘Women are the full circle. Within them is the power to create, nurture and transform.’ WIAfrica foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization with a strong desire to impact and change the lives of women & children towards sustainable self-reliancy.



“WIAfrica is committed to the empowerment of women within society through Female-led initiatives with the intention of improving the lives of women in the various societies in Ghana,” she said.



The organization focuses on empowering teenage mothers, orphans and vulnerable children, poor women, unemployed women, female domestic violence victims, the poor in general, and persons with disabilities.

WIAfrica has a goal of having 1 billion girls and women learn how to love themselves and support each other.















AE/