Let us fix Ghana together – Ofori Atta appeals to Ghanaians

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has called on all Ghanaians irrespective of their political, social and economic backgrounds to contribute to the fixing of the challenges facing the country.

He said at a press conference on Sunday, May 9 that addressing the challenges will require the collective efforts of all Ghanaians.



He said, “Let us fix Ghana together.”



Mr Ofori Atta further commended convener of the FixTheCountry Movement saying the government will scape up its efforts at transforming the country.



He said “In extraordinary times you should expect exceptional leadership from your administration, government and truly believe we cannot ensure exceptional leadership without the collective efforts from all of us.



“So I commend the youth for calling on government and leaders to be at their best. This shows the patriotism of Ghanaian youth, echoing the president’s call to be a citizens and not a spectator."

“You have elected us to solve the problems that face us a country, we will continue to work with you and other stakeholders to do just that.”



A few days after the announcement of an increase in fuel prices with accompanied tax, Ghanaians took to Twitter to express their displeasure against the hardship in the country with the hashtag #FIXTHECOUNTRYNOW.



The main concerns identified with the hashtag include poor sanitation, inadequate jobs, tax increases, fuel prices increases, unstable power supply, poor roads etc.



With over twenty thousand tweets, it appears another section of Ghanaians are opposing the hashtag with a new one, #NANAISFIXINGIT which has over five thousand tweets.



While the hashtag #FIXTHECOUNTRYNOW is highlighting the challenges faced by the country, the hashtag #NANAISFIXINGIT is supporting the current government by indicating some of the work done by the government.