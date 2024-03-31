'Let us hold onto this truth, be thankful for hope and grace' - Mahama's Easter message

Former President, John Mahama

Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has asked all Christians to hold onto the truth and be thankful for hope and grace as they celebrate Easter.

Mahama made this remark via the X app as Christians all over the world are marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.



“As we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, let us rejoice in the victory over death and the promise of new life that this day brings.”



“Remember the words of John 11:25-26 - 'Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die, and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?”



“Let us hold onto this truth and be thankful for the hope and grace that Easter brings.



“Wishing you all a blessed and joyous Easter!” his message read.

Below is his post on the X app





