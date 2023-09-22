'Let us recommit ourselves to the principles of good governance' - Bunkpurugu MP

Dr. Abed Bandim is MP for Bunkpurugu

The Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu, Dr. Abed Bandim, has called on Ghanaians to recommit themselves to good governance.

He explained that there is the need for such a thing in remembrance of the efforts, sacrifices and values that the country’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, left behind.



In a Facebook post to commemorate the 2023 Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, Dr. Abed Bandim said that the day (September 21) is a good opportunity for Ghanaians to reflect on the lasting legacies of the visionary leader.



“I extend my sincere congratulations to the people of Ghana as we observe Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day. Today presents us with a valuable opportunity to pause and reflect on the lasting legacy of Ghana's visionary leader and a symbol of pan-Africanism.



“Dr. Nkrumah's steadfast commitment to securing independence, fostering unity, and advancing Africa's progress continues to inspire us all. On this significant day, let us recommit ourselves to the principles of good governance and industrialization that he passionately advocated for,” he wrote.



The MP further called for a sense of unity among the citizenry in achieving these goals.

“Together, let us chart a path towards a future characterized by prosperity and unity,” he added.



Ghana marks September 21 as the Memorial Day of its founding father and first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.







