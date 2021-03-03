Let us support Legal Aid Commission to protect the poor - Chief

Chief Mallam Zaaki making the donation

Chief Mallam Zaaki, Shana Naa Sakpacha of Dayile in the Tamale Metropolis, has called for adequate funding support for the Legal Aid Commission.

He said a well-resourced Commission would benefit the poor who were the majority of the clients of the Commission.



Chief Zaaki said this at a brief ceremony to present two LED television sets, two tabletop refrigerators and five plastic chairs to the Kwabre East Office of the Commission at Mamponteng.



The donation, he said, was aimed at supporting the office to execute its mandate through quality service delivery.



"The service you are providing is very critical to the justice delivery system of the country because many people can only seek redress through your office whenever their rights are abused," he observed.

He said the Commission was one of the key state institutions whose work impacted the larger society, making it a collective responsibility of well-meaning Ghanaians to support its operations.



Mr Kwaku Frimpong, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Commission, applauded the chief for the support to enhance service delivery to clients.



He said it was rare to see individuals supporting the office despite the critical service it provided and called on philanthropists to emulate the gesture of the chief.