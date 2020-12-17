Let us treat our constitution as Bible or Quran - Prince Mba

Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for Equity

Mr Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for Equity, a Human rights Non-Governmental Organisation has called on government and democratic institutions to treat the 1992 constitution as they will do to the Bible and Quran.

That, he said would inculcate in the young ones the sense of patriotism and willingness to die for the country now and forever.



Mr Mba, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday said respect for the 1992 constitution could also deter the youth from venturing into violent-related acts that could derail the country’s development and prosperity.



“The Constitution of the country should be treated as the holy books. We need to inculcate a deep sense of patriotism right from cradle to grave. From the pre-kindergarten, there is the need for a systemic introduction and nurturing of the basic principles of nationalism by the teaching love for the country and civic rights and responsibilities.”



Mr Mba added “Our culture should be first love and the yearning and willingness to go the extra mile to make our nation great. Appreciation of national colours and the drive to always put country first.”

He said students must study the constitution by setting up cells for the study and serious application of the tenets.



“A copy of the constitution should be supplied freely by the centre of civil to all citizens and other nationals living in the country. And annual competitions for primary school to tertiary levels on the thorough understanding of the tenets.”



Mr Mba said once the constitution was accepted as the soul and spirit of the nation, honesty would displace dishonesty, and the rapid growth and prosperity would be at the door steps of all.